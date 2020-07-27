Sibling love! Shawn Mendes got a new tattoo dedicated to his 16-year-old sister, Aaliyah Mendes.

The 21-year-old Canadian singer paid a visit to L.A.-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard to get his sister’s name permanently tattooed onto one side of his chest. The expert inker posted a photo of his new design, which lives right below his collarbone in script.

Navasard captioned the black-and-white photo of the “Treat You Better” hitmaker’s chest, “A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes. Bookings currently closed.”

This is Mendes’ second tattoo dedicated to his sibling. Last November, he got the “Little letter ‘A’” inked onto the back of his ear. Navasard shared a photo of the little design with his tattoo-loving Instagram followers on November 13, 2019.

Mendes brought girlfriend Camila Cabello to that appointment, where she ended up getting her first-ever tattoo. The Cuba native got “It’s a mystery” inked onto her pinky finger and shared a photo of the design on her Instagram feed. She told her 50 million followers that the phrase is “From one of my favorite movies of all time, Shakespeare in love 🌹.”

A month later, though, the singer revealed that she didn’t take care of the tattoo properly, which caused it to fade in a matter of weeks. “OK guys, my tattoo’s screwed,” Cabello admitted during a Q&A last December.

“First rule, you gotta moisturize it when you get it,” she told fans, revealing that the “it’s” part of her tattoo has faded and needs to be fixed. “I gotta go through this pain again,” she added before noting. “That’s OK — I love the pain!”

So while Cabello isn’t a tattoo expert per se, her boyfriend is surely becoming one. He has at least 7 designs total, including a butterfly tattoo on his left bicep designed by a fan, a sparrow on his right hand and a guitar made of trees on his right arm.

