Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Got Tattoos Together — and It’s Her First Ink





Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continue to enjoy their blissful romance, even making a commitment of the permanent type by getting (non-matching) tattoos together in L.A.

On Tuesday, November 12, the pair stopped by a West Hollywood artist Kane Navasard’s spot to get fresh ink. As adorable as this is, possibly the most exciting aspect of the whole thing is that it is the “Havana” singer’s first tat.

For her debut design, she got a reference to the 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love written in script on the inside of her pinky finger, which read, “it’s a mystery.” Navasard shared the finished product on his Instagram Story writing, “Welcome to the club.”

Then there was Mendes, who is nearly a pro at this point sporting all kinds of different designs. For this trip, he opted to get an “A” behind his ear in honor of his 16-year-old sister, Aaliyah.

This choice is a bit more subtle than the rest of his body art. For example, back in July he got a butterfly tattoo after a fan named Kayla posted two black-and-white photos of the “Stitches” singer on Twitter sporting a design she Photoshopped onto a picture of him. After exchanging some DMs, he ended up getting it on the back of his left arm. Wild, right?

Though they didn’t match or even pay tribute to one another with their ink, it still proved to be a romantic outing, especially coming from their PDA-heavy date at the L.A. Clippers game.

Not to mention, the duo has other ways they choose to stay connected without permanently marking their bodies. A few months ago people started to notice that the couple is often spotted wearing matching black bracelets when they’re not together. As it turns out the accessory actually acts as a way to communicate without calling or texting. Instead, the Bond Touch Bracelets vibrate and light up when the other person touches theirs.