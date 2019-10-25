



Couple goals! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes found a way to stay connected at all times with the help of Bond Touch Bracelets, high-tech accessories designed to help you tell a loved one you’re thinking of them, no matter how far apart you are.

Fans took notice of their matching black accessory by posting photos of them wearing their individual bracelets while apart. Mendes is currently on tour and Cabello is traveling to promote her new songs, so the bracelets are a unique — and adorable — way to communicate instead of texting or calling.

According to the brand’s website, when you touch your bracelet, your partner’s lights up and vibrates, “no matter where they are on the planet.” They are also customizable, so you can choose what color your bracelet lights up with when they’re thinking of you.

A pair of Bond Touch Bracelets costs $98, so only $48 for each bracelet if you’re lookin’ to split the price with your sweetheart. The battery life lasts up to four days before you need to charge it and it’s waterproof, in case you feel inclined to send a buzz to your bae when you’re in the shower.

Fans nearly lost their minds when they heard about the couple’s matching accessory. Twitter exploded with reactions, like one fan, who wrote: ”Shawn and Camila both have matching Bond Bracelets that lets them know when they are missing each other OH MY GOD THIS IS ABSOLUTELY THE CUTEST THING EVER MY HEART DID A THING.” Another Shawmila stan Tweeted, “SHAWN AND CAMILA ACTUALLY GOT THOSE BOND TOUCH BRACELETS! THIS IS LOVE LOVE YOU GUYS AND I’M CRYING IN THE CLUB.”