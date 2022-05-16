Newborn parents deserve a Sunday funday! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were spotted on their first outing since revealing that their baby spent months in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

The “Jealous” singer, 29, had a recreational softball game on Sunday, May 15, in Los Angeles. The Quantico alum, 39, cheered on her man and his team, the Happy Valli’s, from the sidelines.

Nick wore his white and red uniform while Priyanka wore a multi-colored shirt over a white T-shirt and denim shorts. When the The Matrix Resurrections star wasn’t stealing kisses on the sidelines, she was hanging with brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his pregnant wife, Sophie Turner, who were there to cheer on Nick with daughter Willa, 22 months, in tow.

The following day, the Jumanji: The Next Level star was in New York City on Today, where he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly that “life is beautiful” after becoming a dad. He added, “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

“The Jonas family keeps growing … There’s a lot of girls,” Nick said with a laugh on Monday, May 16. “My parents are thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters.”

In addition to Nick’s daughter Malti and Joe’s daughter Willa, Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas share daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

The Dancing With Myself judge and his wife’s outing came one week after the pair revealed baby Malti’s fight for survival.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Priyanka wrote via Instagram on May 8. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The pair welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. Three months later, news broke that they named the newborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

“Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after they announced Malti’s homecoming earlier this month. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic.”

The new parents “can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents,” the insider added, noting that the baby has “certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer.”

The source continued, noting that their baby girl’s health is improving: “Their daughter is just going to get stronger from here on out. She’s being very well taken care of. Priyanka doesn’t want to leave her side, ever! She’s already an amazing mother.”

Scroll down for photos of Nick and Priyanka’s baseball game outing: