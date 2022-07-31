Tolbert party of five! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert found love on Bachelor in Paradise before eventually welcoming their three children together.

“Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we’ve been keeping! We’re already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one,” the Bachelor season 19 alum wrote via Instagram in March 2017, announcing her first pregnancy. “#babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway.”

The pair’s daughter, Emerson “Emmy”, was born in August 2017, nearly two years before baby No. 2 joined the family. Roper gave birth to their eldest son, Brooks, in July 2019. Their second son, Reed, completed the family in November 2020.

“[Emmy] does [ask about a potential baby No. 4]. Emmy would love a little sister,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost — who met Tolbert on 2015’s season 2 of BiP — exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “She’s started drawing pictures of pregnant ladies. She’s so funny. She’ll draw, like, a little circle on a belly and say they’re pregnant.”

Roper noted at the time that she has “room in [her] heart” to further expand their brood.

“Reed is getting a little bit older, and he’s ready to do things with our kids that are doing more, like, older kid things,” the Colorado native explained to Us. “Newborns are being, like, carried everywhere.”

She added: “If he doesn’t like something I’m doing, he’ll shake his head and yell at me. I’m like, ‘Wait, what happened to my sweet baby?’ It’s really cute because Brooks really, like, engages more with him. It’s really fun to watch their bond as brothers because they’re only 15 months apart. So it’s really fun to watch them together.”

Roper and the Missouri native — who wed in January 2016 during a televised ceremony — have learned a lot about one another while raising their little ones.

“Tanner didn’t know how to ask me if I was OK [before]. And I didn’t know how to express I was OK,” she previously told Us in March 2021. “And there was a lot of miscommunication. … Since we’re outnumbered [now, and] I really needed more help, he does great with Brooks and Emmy.”

Tolbert, who appeared on The Bachelorette season 11 before connecting with his now-wife on the Mexico beach, has also been candid about adjusting to life as a dad.

“A while back on Jade’s podcast, I made a comment about how it was taking me a minute to build a bond with Brooks after he was born,” he captioned a March 2020 Instagram post. “It was the truth and that’s OK. After Brooks was born, I found myself comparing my bond with him to the bond I had with [my daughter], Emmy, and I think that was unfair for me to do to myself. My relationship with Emmy had built up over a couple years, whereas I had just met Brooks. As a man, I didn’t just spend 9 months being pregnant with him, building a bond that way like my wife did. Plus, let me tell ya, babies are hard work. A lot harder than I imagined (I was away at work during most of Emmy’s time as a newborn so in a way, this is my first experience being around it 24/7).”

Scroll below for Roper and Tolbert’s cutest family photos through the years: