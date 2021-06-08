Welcome home! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are taking their Instagram followers along for the ride as they build their Big Bear Lake, California, cabin.

“Tanner and I just closed on this little lake view lot in Big Bear to build a cabin!” the Bachelor alum captioned a January 2021 Instagram announcement. “It will be our little home away from home, as well as a vacation rental. We can’t wait to make memories with our kids spending summer weekends by the lake and winters skiing and sledding.”

The Colorado native went on to ask her followers whether they should “build more of a traditional mountain chalet or a modern A-frame cabin.”

Roper and her husband appeared to have made a decision five months later when they shared plans for their “home design” via Instagram, showing an A-frame home.

“Off to Engineering and then permit time,” the Bachelor in Paradise alums wrote on their joint Instagram account. “Can’t wait to see this dream start to take shape. Big thanks to @aframerising. We wanted it to be a unique home that was part modern but part cozy mountain home. We will share the floor plan and more details soon.”

The former reality stars have brought their three children — daughter Emerson and sons Brooks and Reed — to visit the land multiple times. The Bachelor Nation members live in California with the little ones.

While the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost wrote on her Instagram Story in June 2021 that she is “tired” and “most likely” done having children, she is still open to adoption.

“[I] have always had it on my heart,” Roper told her Instagram followers in May 2021. “When I see tiny newborn photos of my babies … I do [want more]!”

Tolbert exclusively told Us Weekly that same month that he is “out” on expanding and planning a vasectomy. “We’ll see,” the Bachelorette alum said at the time. “I’m not doing anything drastic. I’m not saying never. I’m just saying, like, 10 percent chance of having more. We’re preventing [pregnancy.] It’s like the high school days where you bought condoms. We’re using condoms for the first time in years.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at Roper and Tolbert’s new place, from blueprints to views.