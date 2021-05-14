Family of five for now! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert aren’t planning on having more kids anytime soon.

“I think I’m out,” the Bachelorette alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 12, of conceiving baby No. 4 while promoting Catalina Island’s Once in a Lifetime Zip Line Wedding Festivities. “Me and the boys are going to get a vasectomy. We’ll see. I’m not doing anything drastic. I’m not saying never. I’m just saying like 10 percent chance of having more.”

Roper, also 34, joked that Tolbert should have a “vasectomy party — almost like a bachelor party.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums share daughter Emerson, 3, and sons Brooks, 21 months, and Reed, 6 months, and are currently “preventing” pregnancy in other ways. “It’s like the high school days where you bought condoms,” Tolbert explained to Us. “We’re using condoms for the first time in years.”

The Bachelor Nation members were previously using natural birth control. “Reed was a wonderful surprise last year when we found out we were pregnant with him,” Roper captioned a January Instagram selfie. “But for now, we aren’t looking to expand our family, which means looking into birth control. I’m so glad there is an option out there like @naturalcycles. Every morning I take my basal temperature and enter it into the app, it then tracks my cycle and lets me know which days are my fertile days aka days to avoid unprotected sex. A natural birth control option feels right for me and my body.”

Two months later, the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost exclusively told Us that her husband would “most likely” get a vasectomy.

“There’s a part of me that would love a fourth, but at the same time, I look at Reed and I think maybe his destiny is to be the baby of the family,” the Bachelor alum said in March.

The former reality stars first spoke about Tolbert “getting the snip-snip” in September 2020. “We have a name we are both super attached to (for no specific reason) that we love for a girl! We are saving it for if some crazy reason we end up having four kids,” Roper told her Instagram followers at the time.

She and the Missouri native wed in January 2016 and started growing their family the following year. Emerson arrived in August 2017, followed by Brooks in July 2019. Ahead of Roper’s pregnancy with Brooks, Tolbert exclusively told Us that he was “on the fence” about having another baby.

Roper disagreed in May 2020, telling Us, “I’ve always just wanted another. I feel like our family is not complete, so I would love to have a third. He’s definitely somebody I’d have to convince.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi