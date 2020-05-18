Big Bachelor brood! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have been vocal about their future family plans since tying the knot in 2016.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced their first pregnancy in March 2017. “Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we’ve been keeping! We’re already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one,” the Colorado native captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “#babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway.”

The Bachelorette alum shared the same shots via Instagram, writing, “Dad Bod. Check. Dad Jokes. Check. Becoming a Dad. Check.”

Their daughter, Emerson, arrived five months later, and she became a big sister in July 2019 when her baby brother, Brooks, was born.

Roper gave birth to her son at home in her master closet. “The moment I realized that we weren’t going to make it to the hospital, I was, like, screaming,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost told Entertainment Tonight the following month. “It took my pain to a whole other level because it became fear.”

Her husband chimed in at the time: “I could see the whole head [before the paramedics came]. He was crowning. I was there by myself [and saw] a head of hair, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is actually going to happen.’”

In May 2020, the former ABC personalities announced that Roper is pregnant with baby No. 3.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN,” the Bachelor alum captioned her Instagram announcement. “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers.”

Keep scrolling to read the reality stars’ quotes about expanding their family ahead of their third pregnancy reveal.