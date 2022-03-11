Future family of six? Jade Roper isn’t sure she wants to conceive a fourth baby — but her daughter, Emerson, is ready for another sibling.

“She does [ask]. Emmy would love a little sister,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 9, while promoting her Sacred Skulls NFT project. “She’s started drawing pictures of pregnant ladies. She’s so funny. She’ll draw, like, a little circle on a belly and say they’re pregnant.”

The Bachelor alum, who is also the mother of sons Brooks, 2, and Reed, 15 months, with husband Tanner Tolbert, went on to tell Us that while she has “room in [her] heart” for more kids, she “could probably have 10 kids and still feel that way” since she “just love[s] newborns.”

Tolbert has yet to get a vasectomy, but Roper told Us that there’s only a “five percent” chance the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum will want baby No. 4 in the future.

“Reed is getting a little bit older, and he’s ready to do things with our kids that are doing more, like, older kid things,” the Colorado native explained. “Newborns are being, like, carried everywhere.”

The former reality star’s youngest is now also “more opinionated” and “becoming more of a toddler,” Roper added.

“If he doesn’t like something I’m doing, he’ll shake his head and yell at me,” the former ABC personality said. “I’m like, ‘Wait, what happened to my sweet baby?’ It’s really cute because Brooks really, like, engages more with him. It’s really fun to watch their bond as brothers because they’re only 15 months apart. So it’s really fun to watch them together.

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost went on to describe their lively home, saying it is “always, like, chaos,” joking that her and Tolbert’s lives “are just run by children.”

Roper, however, still found time to work on her Sacred Skulls NFT project. “One of our big focuses is bringing more women into this space, like, showing them that there are financial opportunities for them here [and] showing them that they can have a seat at the table and get in early,” she told Us. “It’s another male-dominated tech space. And so that’s one of our big goals is to onboard more women into this space, bring more awareness.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.