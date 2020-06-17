Family of five? Pregnant Jade Roper revealed how many children she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, want to have.

“17 weeks pregnant!” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Tuesday, June 16, baby bump photo via Instagram. “Haven’t been good at doing these little bump-dates, but hopefully I’ll have more energy soon to take cute pics! I’m thinking this is our last baby, so wanting to soak up every moment (laughing at myself when I say this cuz our kids keep us crazy busy lol) and document everything since it’ll be the last of the firsts.”

The former reality star went on to detail her pregnancy symptoms, writing, “My nausea only revisits me at night now, and the mornings are my favorite because little baby likes to make a bigger appearance and I can feel some tiny flutters!”

The Colorado native asked her followers not to “mind the mess” in the background of her social media upload since she and Tolbert, also 33, were packing for an Oregon trip with their 2-year-old daughter, Emerson, and their 10-month-old son, Brooks.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced last month that they are expecting their third child together.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN!” Roper captioned her Instagram reveal in May. “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!”

Later that week, her husband said that the pregnancy was “very much an accident.” The Bachelorette alum revealed in an Instagram Story video at the time: “This one was not planned. [It was] a surprise when Jade told me.”

While Tolbert was previously “content” with their family of four, he said he was open to expanding their family further, explaining, “’What’s the difference between three and four?'”