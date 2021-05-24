Considering more kids? Jade Roper told her Instagram followers on Sunday, May 23, that she and Tanner Tolbert are “open to adoption.”

When an Instagram user asked whether that was an option for the Bachelor in Paradise couple, the Colorado native, 34, replied, “True! Have always had it on my heart.”

Another follower asked the Bachelor alum about her plans for baby No. 4. “When I see tiny newborn photos of my babies … I do [want more]!” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost wrote.

She and Tolbert, also 34, are the parents of daughter Emerson, 3, and sons Brooks, 21 months, and Reed, 6 months. The former reality stars aren’t planning to welcome more children biologically anytime soon, they exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“I think I’m out,” the Bachelorette alum explained. “Me and the boys are going to get a vasectomy. We’ll see. I’m not doing anything drastic. I’m not saying never. I’m just saying, like, 10 percent chance of having more.”

The Missouri native added that he and Roper were “preventing” pregnancy in other ways, saying, “It’s like the high school days where you bought condoms. We’re using condoms for the first time in years.”

Tolbert’s comments came two months after Roper exclusively told Us that her husband would “most likely” get a vasectomy. “There’s a part of me that would love a fourth, but at the same time, I look at Reed and I think maybe his destiny is to be the baby of the family,” she said in March.

The Naturally Jade Cosmetics creator was singing a different tune in January, telling her Instagram followers that she was “partially” thinking about conceiving baby No. 4.

“On a scale, I’d lean toward 75 percent wanting another where Tanner would probably say there’s a 25 percent chance,” Roper wrote on her Story. “So many factors going into whether or not we’d have a fourth though.” She added at the time that she was also open to being a surrogate with “the right timing.”

Roper noted that she initially “wasn’t sure … about the whole marriage and kids package” because of her parents’ divorce. “I did a lot of healing and grieving and honestly, meeting Tanner at the right time made everything seem like it would be safe for my heart to be open to marriage and kids,” she explained.