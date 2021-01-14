Jade Roper Would Consider Being a Surrogate With ‘the Right Timing’

Keeping her options open. Jade Roper wouldn’t be opposed to being pregnant again — as another family’s surrogate.

When an Instagram user messaged the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, on Wednesday, January 13, about being a gestational carrier, Roper replied, “True! If it was the right timing.”

The Bachelor alum currently has three children with her husband, Tanner Tolbert — daughter Emerson, 3, son Brooks, 17 months, and son Reed, 1 month. Roper added in her Instagram Q&A that the former reality stars are “partially” considering baby No. 4.

“On a scale, I’d lean toward 75 percent wanting another where Tanner would probably say there’s a 25 percent chance,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost wrote on Wednesday. “So many factors going into whether or not we’d have a fourth though.”

The Colorado native didn’t always see herself having children at all, explaining via Instagram that she “wasn’t sure … about the whole marriage and kids package” after her parents split.

“I did a lot of healing and grieving and honestly, meeting Tanner at the right time made everything seem like it would be safe for my heart to be open to marriage and kids,” the Naturally Jade Cosmetics creator told another social media user.

She and the Bachelorette alum, 33, met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in January 2016 in California.

After their nuptials, the former ABC personalities planned to have four children. “Now that we understand what parenthood really is, how much it takes to be a good, present parent, I don’t know,” Roper exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020. “In my heart, I feel like there is another baby out there. But it’s also like, we kind of just want to start another chapter of our life that’s not little kids.”

She and the Missouri native have since “talked about getting a vasectomy” since their youngest son “was a total accident.”

That same month, Roper wrote via Instagram that even though she was “pretty sure” Tolbert had “the snip snip” in his future, they were “super attached” to a name for a baby girl. “We are saving it for if some crazy reason we end up having four kids,” the former model wrote.

While choosing both Reed and Brooks’ monikers, the pair enlisted Instagram’s help with baby name brackets.