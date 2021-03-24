Finding the time! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are intentional about prioritizing their sex life as parents.

“I actually don’t find any shame in [scheduling sex],” the Bachelor alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 23, while promoting her Tommee Tippee partnership. “I think it’s [good to] find the time to talk about it a little bit. It probably is a very common theme that when parents have children, especially multiple children, your sex life doesn’t have the spontaneity that it used to, but it’s important to still feel that connection.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums have set aside Friday nights to “have adult time,” she explained. “Tanner’s mom comes over and she gets [our kids], Emmy, Brooks and Reed. … It’s nice because it’s like a mini date. We have dinner and sometimes we, like, get in the hot tub and it’s just a nice way for us to stay connected.”

The Colorado native noted that the ritual does “help” their relationship.

The Bachelor Nation members tied the knot in January 2016 in California and started their family in August of the following year. Emerson, 3, became a big sister when Brooks, 19 months, and Reed, 4 months, arrived in July 2019 and November 2020, respectively.

After their “surprise” third child, the former ABC personalities “most likely” are done expanding.

“There’s a part of me that would love a fourth, but at the same time, I look at Reed and I think maybe his destiny is to be the baby of the family,” Roper explained on Tuesday.

The former reality stars’ marriage has been in a “better place” since his arrival. The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost explained, “I feel like our family is just a little bit more cohesive and we’re able to communicate better. He understands now since we’re outnumbered that I really need more help, and he does great with Brooks and Emmy and that really helps me to have bonding time with Reed, which is so important.”

While breast-feeding the little one has been going “smoothly” so far, Roper loves supplementing her nursing with Tommee Tippee bottle feedings. “They feel like the most breast-like bottle,” she told Us. “That has made it easier for us to make the transition because … it doesn’t feel so overwhelming. I don’t feel so tuckered out if I can just have somebody take a bottle for one feeding.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi