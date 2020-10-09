Angel mom! Pregnant Jade Roper donned green lingerie and Leah Maria Couture wings in her maternity photo shoot ahead of her third child.

“This is going to be our last baby,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “I really wanted to do some fun, artistic, really beautiful photos that just made me feel like a pregnant goddess because this pregnancy is so special. It’s so hard on your body, and I just really wanted to celebrate the good parts of it.”

The former reality star, who is already the mother of daughter Emerson, 3, and son Brooks, 14 months, with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, said they’re on the fence about having baby No. 4.

“We always said we wanted to have four kids, but now that we understand what parenthood really is, how much it takes from you to be a good, present parent, I don’t know,” the Bachelor alum explained. “In my heart, I feel like there is another baby out there. But it’s also like, we kind of just want to start another chapter of our life that’s not little kids.”

While Tolbert, also 33, wants another child “right away,” Roper told Us that her “body literally cannot do that” and needs “rest.”

The former ABC personalities did not plan their “accidental” pregnancy, announcing the news via Instagram in May.

Since then, Roper has been preparing Brooks to become a big brother. “We talk a lot about babies, and Emmy has a lot of baby dolls,” the Colorado native told Us. “He’s playing with them a little bit more.”

As for Emerson, the toddler is “super excited” and kisses her mom’s baby bump. “She’s very sweet,” Roper gushed. “She definitely has way more of an understanding this time, and it’s really cool to see her connect.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost’s pregnancy has been “very similar” to her last, but she is “more tired.” Roper explained to Us, “That’s because I have two kids running around. This is my third pregnancy in four years, and my body is just over it.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon