Spilling the beans! Jade Roper told her husband, Tanner Tolbert, about her third pregnancy as soon as she found out.

“Jade just came down one night and throws the test down on the table and goes, ‘Tanner!’” the Bachelorette alum, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, May 21.

His wife, also 33, chimed in, “This is my first cycle back from being pregnant with Brooks so I was like, ‘OK maybe it’s just that my cycle is off. That happens. That’s normal. I have a test, I’m just gonna take it just to be sure.’ I saw it and was like, ‘You, mothereffer.’ I slapped it down on the table, and he was just so shocked.”

While the Bachelor alum, who already shares Emerson, 2, and Brooks, 9 months, with Tolbert, “wanted to wait” to conceive baby No. 3 until their son turned 3, she doesn’t mind this shift from her “ideal family planning.”

“[We’re] excited and happy,” Roper told the outlet. “Sometimes things come in ways you don’t plan and they’re the best surprises.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost does blame the Missouri native for her pregnancy, though. “She says that,” Tolbert revealed. “She did say that. She’s had a lot of morning sickness, so I’ve had a lot of: ‘You did this to me, Tanner.’”

Roper can “remember back to the very specific conception date” in February, she said. “I had a feeling that I was like, ‘Hmm.’ And now I know.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced earlier this month that they have a little one on the way, but have yet to find out the sex.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN,” the Colorado native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. … We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5.”

She and Tolbert tied the knot in January 2016 in California.

