



An inside look! Jade Roper delivered her son, Brooks, in her master closet on July 29 and shared videos from just after the emergency home birth.

“My biggest gratitudes to Tanner [Tolbert], my mom, my mother-in-law, Laguna Beach OBGYN and Midwifery, the nurses at Mission Hospital and of course the Orange County Fire Authority Paramedics who all helped me through this labor, delivery and recovery,” the Bachelor in Paradise star, 32, captioned her Friday, August 8, Instagram upload.

In the social media post, the reality star knelt while crying, holding her infant and asking multiple times, “He’s OK?”‘

Her husband, 32, could be heard from behind the camera saying, “You did it. Look at him. He’s good. That was fast, are you doing good? That was amazing, honey. Thank you all. Just in the nick of time.”

Two days later, Roper explained to Entertainment Tonight that her water broke while she was watching the Bachelorette finale, and she gave birth within 75 minutes of this. The paramedics arrived with two minutes to spare to help deliver Brooks and then bring the mother-daughter pair to the hospital.

“[Tolbert] almost had to catch the baby on his own,” the Colorado native explained to the outlet.

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their 23-month-old daughter the following year. She is adjusting well to big sisterhood, Roper revealed on Instagram last week.

“Our first photo as a family of four! (Emmy steals the show here, though),” the Colorado native wrote at the time. “Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time, but she was such a nurturing big sister, already.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!