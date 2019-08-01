



Precious memory. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert looked on with pride as their 23-month-old daughter, Emmy, introduced herself to her new baby brother.

“Emmy steals the show here,” the Bachelor alum, 32, captioned the Instagram video on Thursday, August 1. “Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time, but she was such a nurturing big sister, already.”

In the clip, Emmy approached her sibling cautiously before venturing to give him a kiss on the head. She went on to rub his head and gasp at every little noise he uttered. “She’s doing so good,” Tolbert, 32, said.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who tied the knot in January 2016 after getting engaged during season 2, welcomed their yet-to-be-named second child on Monday, July 29. Roper revealed via Instagram the following day that she “accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” adding: “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not [at all] what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

Roper called the delivery “one of the scariest moments of my life,” noting that she gave birth 75 minutes after her water broke.

She later explained the ordeal in further detail. “I knew it was going to be quick,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 31. “I got in the bath just to relax and we were going to go to the hospital [but] all of a sudden, the labor contractions sped up and got so intense. I remember walking by the mirror and looking at my face and the change of my body … and I was like, ‘This is serious.’”

Roper delivered her son two minutes after paramedics arrived. According to the reality star, Tolbert “almost had to catch the baby on his own.”

