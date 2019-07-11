



Clapping back. Jade Roper slammed a social media user who suggested that her and Tanner Tolbert’s daughter, Emerson, is showing signs of autism.

“You all, these are NOT okay messages to send to people,” the Bachelor alum, 32, wrote on her Thursday, June 11, Instagram Story. “If you all mean well, it’s still not okay to say she has autism or needs speech therapy or to comment on any sort of thing like that to anyone about their child. We are her parents, we have a great pediatrician, and we know her development. Comments like this throw me for a loop.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who welcomed her daughter in August 2017, was referring to a message sent by an Instagram follower, reading, “So cute! But how old is she? She’s kind of showing signs of autism. Just thinking. She’s so precious!”

This came after the former ABC personality posted videos of her 22-month-old having fun at the park with her dad, also 32. She climbed stairs with the Bachelorette alum and slid down two slides with him.

The former reality stars, who tied the knot in 2016, announced in January that they are expecting their second child together — but their toddler doesn’t realize she’s about to become a big sister.

“She doesn’t understand right now,” the Colorado native told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “We’ve been talking to her about it and showing the ultrasound pictures. I think once it’s closer to the due date and the nursery is all set up, she might get a better idea.”

Now, Roper is in the final stretch of her pregnancy. “Had a midwife appointment yesterday and they said baby boy is sitting really low like I’ve been feeling,” the pregnant star captioned a Wednesday, July 10, Instagram post of her bare baby bump. “It’s crazy to think Emmy was born only 4 more days from where I am today with this pregnancy.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!