Celebrating fatherhood! Justin Timberlake, Andy Cohen and more famous parents are excitedly celebrating Father’s Day.

“My two favorite melodies ❤️❤️,” the former ‘NSync crooner, 41, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, June 19, sharing a rare photo of his two sons. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

In the social media snap, Timberlake posted a cute snap of Silas, 7, and Phineas, 23 months — whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel — sitting side-by-side while playing a grand piano in their home.

The “Rock Your Body” performer is not the only well-known dad to get into the festive spirit on Sunday. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 53, is spending his first Father’s Day as a proud dad of two snuggled up with his kiddos.

“Father’s Day 2022,” Cohen captioned a snap with son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 2 months, via Instagram Story before taking his little ones out for a walk in New York City.

“Wow, Father’s Day fun for everyone,” the Missouri native gushed in a second Story, showing a video of Ben marveling over a construction crane.

Cohen, whose son Ben was born via surrogate in February 2019, announced in April that he had secretly welcomed Baby No. 2.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Jordan Fisher, for his part, is celebrating life as a first-time dad. He wrote via Instagram on Sunday: “Riley William, you’re just in time for father’s day 💜.”

The Flash alum, 28, announced nearly one week earlier that his wife, Ellie Woods, had given birth to the pair’s newborn son.

“What a journey this has been. We’re so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜,” Fisher announced his little one’s birth on June 10. “Riley william fisher – june 7… at 4:20pm 😉.”

The Alabama native, who wed the Broadway vet in November 2020, praised her husband in her own special tribute on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to my awesome husband. You deserve the world and then some,” Woods gushed via Instagram.

Scroll below to see how the stars are celebrating Father’s Day: