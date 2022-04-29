Another cutie for Andy Cohen! The Bravo personality welcomed his second baby via surrogate on Friday, April 29.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” the talk show host, 53, wrote via Instagram.

The baby girl was born in New York City at 5:13 p.m., according to Cohen and weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” he added. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host first became a dad in February 2019 when his baby boy, Benjamin, now 3, arrived with the help of a gestational carrier.

“WOW! This is my son,” the Missouri native wrote via Instagram at the time. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

The social media upload came two months after the Most Talkative author told his viewers about his plans to start a family.

“After many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” the “Radio Andy” host said in December 2018. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

The Emmy winner’s toddler has met many of Cohen’s celebrity pals over the years, from Kelly Ripa to Anderson Cooper.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host, 54, has bonded with his longtime friend over fatherhood, as the New York native welcomed sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 2 months, in April 2020 and February 2022, respectively.

“He’s actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from Andy Cohen’s son,” Cooper told Stephen Colbert after his eldest child’s birth. “I’m inherently cheap, I like a good value … and, first of all, it’s a pandemic. I was planning on going shopping, which I hate to do, and then, like, online shopping, how do you do that for baby clothes? I don’t know, it just seemed weird. So, yeah, he just gave me all the clothes.”

The Rainbow Comes and Goes author noted at the time that Cohen had been “encouraging” him “all along,” gushing, “I figured, you know, if he can do it, that sort of gave me the final push. … His kid is amazing. Benjamin is incredible.”

The 60 Minutes correspondent, who raises his boys with ex Benjamin Maisani, has photographed his little ones playing with Cohen’s son on multiple occasions.

