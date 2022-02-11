Anderson Cooper has another cutie! The CNN anchor announced the arrival of his second baby boy via surrogate on Thursday, February 10.

“He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” the New York native, 54, told his Anderson Cooper 360 viewers while introducing newborn son Sebastian. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

The 60 Minutes correspondent, who is also the father of son Wyatt, 22 months, is raising his sons with ex-boyfriend and best friend Benjamin Maisani.

“We are coparents. Wyatt calls me Daddy, and Benjamin is Papa,” the Vanderbilt: Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty author explained, noting that the night club owner, 49, is in the process of adopting Wyatt. The little one will have his last name changed to Maisani-Cooper.

The toddler is adjusting to big brotherhood, the journalist added, saying, “Wyatt helped us put together Sebastian’s crib and calls his little brother by his middle name, Luke. Sebastian is a mouthful for a 22-month-old.”

The following day, Cooper shared the news with his Instagram followers. “Last night I announced the birth of my second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper,” he wrote on Friday, February 11. “Thank you so much for all the kind messages!”

Andy Cohen commented on the social media upload with heart emojis.

Cooper became a dad in April 2020 when Wyatt arrived via gestational carrier. Nearly one year later, the Dispatches From the Edge author explained his and Maisani’s coparenting dynamic during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance.

“We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well,” Cooper told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2021. “It works out. It was interesting because he wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”

The duo went public with their romance in 2015 and announced three years later that they called it quits. After describing their “weird” post-split relationship, the Emmy winner clarified that he and the France native were not planning to get back together. “No,” Cooper insisted. “It’s not going to happen.”

As for baby No. 2, the new dad said at the time: “I would love to [have another]. I think it would be great for [Wyatt] to have a sibling. I’m not sure I could handle another, but he’s really such an easy kid. He’s still sleeping, like, 12 and a half hours every night, he eats his sweet peas and his mushed little cauliflower. He’s such a happy little chappy. It’s such a joy.”

