Proud papa! Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday, April 30, the arrival of his son, Wyatt Cooper, via surrogate.

“On Monday, I became a father,” Cooper, 52, said during the Thursday night broadcast of CNN Town Hall. “I never actually said that before out loud and it still kind of astonishes me.”

He added, “I’m a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him,” before sharing photos of his newborn, Wyatt, named after his father, Wyatt Emory, who passed away when he was 10.

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” the journalist added, noting that his son’s middle name is Morgan, which is a “family name” on his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt’s side.

Cooper shared the “joyful” news with his followers via Instagram on Thursday as well, three days after Wyatt was born on Monday, April 27.

“I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made, 52 years ago, when they were trying to think of names for me,” the CNN reporter wrote via Instagram. “Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son.”

The newborn weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces at birth and “he is sweet, and soft, and healthy,” according to Cooper who revealed that he’s “beyond happy.”

The New York native shared a series of photos of his son, including one of him feeding him and another of him kissing the little guy on the forehead.

Cooper gushed about becoming a father, and admitted that as a gay kid, he “never thought it would be possible to have a child.”

“I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he wrote. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

The first-time father added: “My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

Although Cooper’s parents and brother, Carter Cooper, aren’t alive to share in his happiness, the reporter said he’d “like to believe they can see him.”

“I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues,” the TV personality concluded.

Moments after the new dad shared the news of his son’s arrival via social media, his longtime friend Andy Cohen shared a photo of the father-son duo via Instagram to welcome him to the world.

“‘New life, new hope!’ Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 51, wrote on Thursday. “I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you! ♥️.”