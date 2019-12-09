Anderson Cooper Says Pal Andy Cohen’s Son Is the ‘Greatest Kid’





“He’s the greatest kid, and it’s such a joy to see him every day,” Cooper, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at New York City’s Museum of Natural History on Sunday, December 8.

Cohen, 51, welcomed Benjamin, his first child, via surrogate in February. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” he wrote via Instagram on February 4. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

The Bravo host opened up about his fatherhood dreams in a December 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when he announced his surrogate’s pregnancy. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life, and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet,” he said at the time.

In a chat with Us in April, Cohen praised his “delightful” son. “He’s very cute,” he said. “Everyone says savor every day and I’m just trying to do that. Every day is a new little moment of love that you didn’t know existed the day before.”

After bringing Benjamin home in February, Cohen gave Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Fallon some face time with the little guy. “Uncle Anderson got an exclusive,” the Real Housewives producer wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of Cooper and Benjamin looking at each other.

At the event on Sunday, Cooper raved to Us about his friendships with Cohen, Ripa, 49, and Mark Consuelos, Ripa’s husband.

“I mean Kelly and Andy and Mark and her whole family, they’re the greatest friends anyone could ever have,” he said. “They’re loyal and funny and smart and give great advice and a joy to be with.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin