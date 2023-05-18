Before she joined Selling Sunset, Bre Tiesi made headlines for her personal life — and specifically, her connection with Nick Cannon.

In January 2022, the Masked Singer host announced that he was expecting his first child with the model — then his eighth overall — after hosting a baby shower for her. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” the Drumline star said during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show at the time. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

The former America’s Got Talent host first became a father in 2011 when he welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with then-wife Mariah Carey, whom he divorced in 2016. He later welcomed sons Golden and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Cannon’s twins, Zion and Zillion. That same month, the Nickelodeon star welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but the baby died of a brain tumor in December 2021. Cannon and Scott became parents again in December 2022 with the arrival of daughter Halo Marie. Three months earlier, Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter named Onyx.

Though the size of Cannon’s family has made plenty of headlines, the comedian has said that none of his children were unplanned. “I didn’t have no accident,” he said during a July 2021 episode of his Power 106 show. “[There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. You only live once.”

Three months later, however, the California native admitted that he was trying to stay celibate until 2022. After confirming he was expecting with Tiesi, he noted that the celibacy plan was partly inspired by her pregnancy.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre was pregnant,” he said on his talk show in January 2022. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this].”

Cannon added that having so many children is a “challenge,” but he hasn’t ruled out having more in the future. “I just want to have as many children as I can … provide for and be a good father to,” he explained. “I want to be the best father that I could possibly be, but I’m not counting out ever having more children.”

Tiesi, for her part, seemed thrilled to finally be able to share the news. “My son,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could. … You are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

In June 2022, Tiesi and Cannon welcomed son Legendary Love. “Y’all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!!” Cannon joked via Instagram one month after the little one’s birth. “So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!!”

Two months later, Netflix announced that Tiesi would be joining Selling Sunset for season 6 along with Nicole Young. “I am so excited to join The Oppenheim Group and bring my realty expertise to the best in the business,” Tiesi exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s going to be an amazing journey!”

