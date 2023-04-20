They’re back! Selling Sunset season 6 finally has a premiere date — and a first look at the Netflix series shows the ladies of the Oppenheim Group already throwing some major shade.

“I don’t think I’ll really miss Christine [Quinn],” Mary Fitzgerald says in the Thursday, April 20, teaser trailer, referring to Quinn, 34, exiting the reality show after season 5. “So it’s probably for the best that she’s gone, but I am nervous about the new dynamic.”

In addition to Fitzgerald, 41, the sneak peek features Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani. Newcomers Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi also make their onscreen debut — and are seemingly ready to jump right into the action.

“I have $100 million in sales and counting so if someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue,” Young, 31, says, while Tiesi, 31, describes herself as a “mirror.”

“Whatever you give me is what you’re going to get. I mean business, I’m about my business, and I’m about to f—k s—t up,” the California native — who shares son Legendary Love, 20 months, with Nick Cannon — warns in the clip.

Heather, meanwhile — who welcomed son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa in January — is focused on finding a work-life balance as the group heads into the new season. “I want to be a rockstar mommy and also a rockstar businesswoman,” she declares while showing off her growing baby bump.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Stause seemingly addresses her romance with G Flip, who she began dating in late 2021 following her split from costar Jason Oppenheim. The pair’s whirlwind romance was documented on season 5 of the Netflix hit but fizzled out after the Oppenheim Group boss, 46, decided he didn’t want children.

“I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening,” she says in the teaser while gazing out into the Pacific Ocean.

The Days of Our Lives alum, along with Fitzgerald, will no longer be Oppenheim’s only exes on the streaming series once season 6 premieres next month. In August 2022, Smith, 46, revealed to Us that the attorney and newcomer Young dated over a decade ago.

“I’ve known her for 10 years and she’s amazing. She’s not new to me,” she gushed at the time. “I’m just very glad that she’s finally on the show with us and we get to spend more time with her in the office because I adore Nicole. She’s known my kids since they were babies.”

Smith, 45, who shares daughter Noah, 11, and son Barker, 10, with ex-husband Ralph Brown, added that Young is “really good at what she does.”

“She sells a ton of real estate … I think everyone will love her,” the interior designer continued. “She’s a pretty straight shooter … I think she’ll have an opinion.”

Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday, May 19.