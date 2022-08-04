Meet the new girls! Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are set to join the cast of Selling Sunset for seasons 6 and 7.

“I am definitely going to be bringing a lot of real estate to the table, which I’m very excited about … not just the properties, but my clients and the relationships I have with them because at the end of the day, relationships are the most important aspect of real estate,” Young exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 4.

The newest member of the Netflix series continued, “As far as drama goes, I fully realize that’s a large and unavoidable aspect of the show, but I have pretty thick skin. I’m not easily offended and I have no qualms about voicing my opinion, so I’m not too worried. I’m really excited for fans to see all aspects of my life, both personally and professionally. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride and I’m here for all of it!!!”

Though she’s new to the Netflix series, Young is an original member of the Oppenheim Group. She was offered a spot on season 1 of Selling Sunset but decided to pass on the opportunity at the time. Shortly after the Netflix series premiered in March 2019, the Minnesota native praised her boss Jason Oppenheim and coworker Mary Fitzgerald via Instagram.

She referred to Oppenheim, 45, as the “best broker in the biz” and called Fitzgerald, 42, “one of my best friends in the world.” According to the company website, Young is “always a loyal and fierce advocate of her clients’ best interests” and “has an extraordinary ability to negotiate and come up with creative solutions in order to execute any deal.”

Although the experienced realtor is relatively new to the limelight, Tiesi is not. The 31-year-old model welcomed her first child, son Legendary, with Nick Cannon in June. Cannon, 41, shares seven other children with various partners, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“I did it. An all-natural unmedicated home birth,” the first-time mom wrote via Instagram on July 25, nearly one month after the newborn arrived. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

Although the California native is not currently listed as an agent on the Oppenheim Group site, she has worked in the real estate business for years. According to her professional bio, Tiesi “understands the eclectic neighborhoods of this world-class city and the rich architectural diversity that make Los Angeles such an amazing place to work and call home.”

In addition to the two new cast members, season 6 will see big changes for original star Christine Quinn. In April, Us confirmed that she had left the Oppenheim Group. However, that doesn’t mean that the 33-year-old realtor’s time on Selling Sunset is over.

“The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that,” Quinn exclusively told Us in May. “But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

