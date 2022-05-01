Everything to Know So Far About Selling Sunset Season 6

The drama continues. After season 5 of Selling Sunset ended with more questions than answers, viewers are waiting for season 6 to address all the story lines still left wide open.

In April 2022, fans of the reality series were offered a glimpse at Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim‘s split. The duo, who were dating throughout season 5, decided to pull the plug on their romance due to their different views on having children.

“He just told me that he doesn’t want to have kids, so as much as this hurts me to say, I’ve been clear with him what that would mean, so we are done. We broke up,” Chrishell revealed to costar Emma Hernan following an offscreen breakup with Jason. “I’m just disappointed. I just feel like you never have it figured out and I guess that’s the life lesson. And I should know better at this point, but I thought this was it.”

At the time, the former soap actress admitted that she didn’t know where she stands with Jason as a colleague after their difficult decision. “I do not want to cry about a man,” she added during the finale. “We entered into this with, like, knowing that this was the case, I knew this going into it. But it’s one of those things where I do need space to help myself detach. This sucks. I don’t know if we can keep working together.”

Some of Chrishell’s coworkers also ended the season questioning their future at Oppenheim Group. Vanessa Villela decided to go visit her boyfriend after struggling in a long distance relationship and not selling any listings. Meanwhile, Christine Quinn found herself in the hot seat when Emma claimed that she bribed one of her clients to not work with her.

Christine, who didn’t address the accusations during season 5, seemingly shut down the drama on social media ahead of the show’s new season. “30 minutes til the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines,” she tweeted in April 2022.

That same month, the How to Be a Boss Bitch author missed the season 5 reunion. “Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” a rep for the reality star told Us Weekly at the time. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

Even though Christine’s future at Oppenheim Group has yet to be addressed, Jason previously weighed in on his decision. “That’s gonna be a wait and see for everyone. I’m gonna let this season speak for itself,” he exclusively told Us before taping the reunion.

Scroll down for everything to know so far about season 6 of Selling Sunset: