Transformation time! The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series.

Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears on the Netflix reality show — which premiered in March 2019 — versus how she looks when the cameras are not rolling.

“I tell people all the time: I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of makeup. How I look on [Selling Sunset] is not how I look when I wake up in the morning,” the realtor told Vogue in September 2020. “When it comes to the show, I don’t do my own hair. I do my own makeup because I love doing it. The full start to finish, including wardrobe, is around two and a half to three hours. My glam isn’t cheap either — $1,000 a day, if I go all out. It’s expensive to look this cheap.”

Despite changing her appearance for the show, Quinn noted that she is “all about plastic surgery truth-bearing” because of the expectations that come with it. “It’s important in a world where there’s this façade of social media causing people to have body dysmorphia,” she said. “People think that [things are] real, and they’re not.”

The TV personality revealed that she “was buying and returning [clothes] a lot” during season 1 because she was not “doing as well” financially as she has since the series took off. Amid her success, her look “got bolder.”

“I went into the show wanting to be taken seriously,” she elaborated. “Even though I’m confident, I dressed in a way that I thought people would expect a realtor to look. I was a little more conservative, I covered up more. One thing I learned in season 2 is that [fashion] doesn’t define you. I can be a professional and sell homes, and it doesn’t matter what I wear. I became a little more myself and more vulnerable. I was portrayed in season 1 as a ‘one-note bitch’ so I’m doing my best to show people that I am relatable.”

Heather Rae Young, for her part, was a model prior to taking up real estate, but she has remained more tight-lipped about any modifications to her appearance. “For interviews today for glam, I decided to go with a natural lip,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “Tomorrow, maybe I’ll add a pop of color … ?”

One commenter called the reality star’s selfie caption into question amid speculation that she got lip injections, replying, “Natural lip lol.” Young responded, “Hahah [sic] natural color.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how the cast of Selling Sunset has changed through the years.