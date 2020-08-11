Finding The One! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s whirlwind love story is too cute for words.

The twosome first crossed paths on the 4th of July in 2019 when they were boating with mutual friends in Newport Beach, California. Later that month, El Moussa and Young were seen getting cozy on a boat in Redondo Beach, California.

The Flip or Flop star went on to confirm their relationship that August via Instagram. At the time, he shared a photo of the duo alongside a sweet message about how he was able to find happiness in love.

“I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then … out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” he explained. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her … so I asked her out!! She said yes 😎 .”

El Moussa continued, “In life, you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict [my] divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man.”

Their relationship continued to progress relatively quickly. Later that August, Young revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she believed El Moussa could be The One. The pair then spent the holidays together and moved in together in early 2020.

After celebrating their one-year anniversary, El Moussa asked the Selling Sunset star to marry him. “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” the real estate agent wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo from the moment he proposed.

On Young’s “Flashbacks With Jessica Hall and Heather Young” podcast, she revealed that the engagement wasn’t a total shock. “I knew it was gonna come eventually because we talked about marriage,” she shared. “We looked at rings like three months in. Nothing serious, but we went and looked.”

El Moussa was previously married to Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018. Together, they share daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Scroll down to see how El Moussa and Young’s romance has flourished.