Love is in the air! Chrishell Stause was Jason Oppenheim’s employee before their relationship grew into something more.

Fans watched Stause and Oppenheim become friends in the early seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which debuted in 2019. Two years later, the pair surprised everyone in July 2021 when they confirmed that they were dating.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim told Us Weekly after Stause shared an Instagram photo of the couple packing on the PDA during a trip to Italy. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Shortly after the duo made their relationship public, their coworker Mary Fitzgerald, who was with them on the European getaway, replied to the pic, “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy! 😍❤️.”

Follow Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith wrote, “Love you both! So happy it’s out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!”

Jason’s twin, Brett Oppenheim, also commented on Stause’s post, noting, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

One month later, the Emmy nominee explained why she and her beau initially made an effort not to discuss their relationship outside of their friend group.

“You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,” Stause said on E! News’ Daily Pop in August 2021.

Ahead of the season 4 premiere of Selling Sunset, the former soap opera actress elaborated on how her public outings with Jason pushed her to finally address their relationship status. “I didn’t want people to think it was a mistake or they’d ‘caught us’ doing something,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in November 2021. “I wanted to be able to hold my boyfriend’s hand at dinner.”

During the same interview, Fitzgerald recalled learning about her ex-boyfriend’s romantic connection with her best friend, telling the outlet, “We were out together and I noticed the way he was looking at her was different, so when she went to the bathroom I confronted him. When she came back Jason said, ‘Sorry Chrishell, Mary knows.'”

That same month, Jason admitted that he wasn’t thinking about Stause romantically when their friendship began.

“Even [after we got together], I don’t think we were … taking it very seriously then either. So, it was definitely an interesting process,” he exclusively told Us, noting how supportive the rest of their friend group was after they made their relationship official. “I mean, as we knew they would be. We share such close mutual friends, which is also great in many ways as well. ‘Cause when we’re hanging out with our friends, we’re both hanging out with our friends.”

The Kentucky native, for her part, gushed about how easy it was to have conversations with Jason about their future.

“I think that that’s why it works so well and our communication is very open and honest. There’s no conversation that we haven’t had at this point,” she told Today in November 2021, adding that they already had a “very open” discussion about having children. “I don’t know what we’re gonna do, but you know, it’s just one of those things that I’m very open with where I’m at in life and I think that’s the key.”

Scroll down to see all of the candid quotes that Jason and the Dancing With the Stars alum have shared about their relationship: