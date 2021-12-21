It’s over. Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have called it quits less than six months after going public with their romance, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 40, and the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 44, confirmed they were dating in July while they were on vacation in Italy with some of their fellow Selling Sunset costars. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” the real estate broker told Us in a statement at the time. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Later in the summer, the former soap actress revealed that the couple started dating two months before going public with their relationship. “It’s just one of those things,” she told E! News‘ Daily Pop in August. “You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is.”

Though Selling Sunset fans were eager to see the pair’s courtship play out onscreen during season 4 of the Netflix series, the new episodes, which premiered in November, did not include any mention of their romance. A teaser trailer for season 5 hinted that future episodes will cover the twosome’s relationship.

Earlier this month, Oppenheim exclusively told Us that his then-girlfriend made the decision not to make their personal lives part of season 4. “I think when [a relationship is] public, it puts a lot of just added pressures and publicity and opinion,” the real estate agent explained. “I think it’s nice to kind of start a relationship in the way that normal relationships kind of grow and progress. And that’s just between two people.”

The University of California, Berkeley added that the Kentucky native also made the calls about when they would tell their friends and coworkers about the change in their relationship status. “I think that we were both more comfortable with that approach, and I liked that. I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that,” he told Us. “I think that that’s the right approach for anyone.”

The couple have both said that their coworkers at the Oppenheim Group were supportive of them dating, but that hasn’t stopped social media trolls from implying that Stause’s professional success wouldn’t have happened without her former beau.

When an Instagram user messaged the All My Children veteran that she’s only “getting listings and selling them” because of her boss-turned-boyfriend, Stause didn’t mince words in her reply.

“It would seem I am not the miserable one here,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”