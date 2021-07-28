Instagram official! Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim went public with their relationship during an Italian getaway — causing some of their Selling Sunset costars, including Mary Fitzgerald, to react with excitement.

“The JLo effect,” Stause, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, alongside a series of photos with her Netflix family on vacation. The squad included Fitzgerald, 39, and her husband, Romain Bonnet, as well as Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Tina Louise.

In between group snaps of the relators and their significant others taking a dip in the sea, the Dancing With the Stars alum was seen snuggling up to her boss and Oppenheim Group cofounder, 44.

In one photo, Stause sat next to Jason as the group flew inside a helicopter. The Kentucky native later kissed the real estate agent’s head while they enjoyed a boat ride in Capri, Italy. The twosome continued to pack on the PDA in a third photo where Jason kissed Stause’s neck.

Jason commented with a red heart emoji on his love’s photos after he and his fellow Selling Sunset costars enjoyed time in both Positano and Capri.

After the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host replied to Stause’s post on Wednesday, writing, “OMG CHRISHELL !!!!!!!!! You on my pod ‘yeah I’m totally single, kravis gives me hope…’ YOU ARE LIVING IT!” the soap opera star coyly replied.

“I wanted to tell you so bad,” Stause wrote back, hinting that she and Jason had been seeing each other for some time.

Not long after sparking the speculation, Jason told Us Weekly on Wednesday, “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The Under Construction author previously dated professional dancer Keo Motsepe last fall before the pair went their separate ways in February. Stause was also married to Justin Hartley for two years before the two separated in November 2019.

Us confirmed in January that the This Is Us star, 44, and Stause finalized their divorce after more than one year apart.

Jason, for his part, briefly dated Fitzgerald before she married Bonnet. The coworkers’ past relationship is often brought up on Selling Sunset.

Scroll down to see how the cast of Selling Sunset reacted to Stause and Jason’s sexy vacation moments: