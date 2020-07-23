Cooling off. Brian Austin Green and model Tina Louise have called it quits less than one month after they were first spotted together in Los Angeles, Us Weekly confirms.

“Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” a source tells Us. “Being compared to Megan Fox, every man’s fantasy, is very hard.”

The BH90210 star, 47, and the Australian model, 38, sparked relationship rumors in June when they were photographed leaving a taco joint after a lunch date. In the following weeks, the duo was spotted getting handsy during a shopping trip and holding hands on another midday outing in Agoura Hills, California.

“Tina is really cool,” the California native told TMZ on July 3, shortly after his first date with Louise. “I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk.”

Green’s short-lived fling began more than one month after he confirmed that he and Fox, 34, had gone their separate ways after nearly 10 years of marriage. During a May episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast, he opened up about his relationship with Fox as she cozied up to Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly. Us has since confirmed that the New Girl alum and the rapper, 30, are “officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.”

“I will always love her,” he said at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The estranged couple share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Green also shares son Kassius, 18, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil. Shortly after the Desperate Housewives alum announced the news of his split from Fox, a source told Us exclusively that the pair had been “arguing about parenting styles” ahead of their breakup.

Despite the split, Green appeared to be making the most out of his new single status with Louise. He was also spotted hanging out with Courtney Stodden. The Don’t Blink actor and Stodden, 25, were seen together grabbing lunch in L.A. two weeks before his outing with Louise — and Stodden was later photographed wearing a hat from Green’s new Someone Make America Great (SMAG) line.

Things quickly turned messy for the Anger Management star when Stodden shared a flirty Instagram video of herself sitting next to a shirtless Green in a hot tub hours after his first date with Louise in June. Green told TMZ days later that he found it “disappointing” that Stodden would “create a problem” for him by posting that video.

“I don’t want to bash Courtney,” he said at the time. “I think she’s a nice person. I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

Though Green’s romance with Louise fizzled out, Fox and Kelly are going strong. In their first joint interview as a couple, the Transformers actress claimed her connection with the rapper was written in the stars.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said on a recent episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”