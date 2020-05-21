Somewhat of a pattern. Brian Austin Green has a tendency to fall for his costars, as evidenced by his relationships with several of his Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates and Megan Fox.

The actor got romantic with Tori Spelling, Tiffani Thiessen and Vanessa Marcil while starring on the teen drama from 1990 to 2000. He later moved on to Fox, whom he met on the set of Hope & Faith.

Green had serious relationships with Marcil — the mother of his son Kassius — and the Transformers star, with whom he shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

The Anger Management alum got real in August 2019 about how his love story with Fox began. “She was really young,” he recalled during an episode of Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” podcast. “And I was like, ‘This isn’t this. This can’t f—king happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way.’ And so I left and she was just really persistent — and thank God.”

Green noted that he wanted to “play the field for a little while” after just ending another relationship. However, when the actress suggested that she would date other people, he figured out his true feelings. “That’s when I realized. I was like, ‘F—k, I must be really into this situation … the thought of that kills me,’” he recounted.

The Desperate Housewives alum acknowledged in September 2017 the difficulties that come with commitment. “Marriage is hard. It’s work, I think for anyone,” he explained on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and [Megan and I have] been together for a long time, it’s — you just take it day by day.”

Meanwhile, Green finally cleared up his past with his 90210 costars during an August 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. He claimed that he “got laid” the most of anyone in the cast and went on to reveal that he had a fling with Spelling and dated Thiessen. On the other hand, he confirmed that he never hooked up with Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty or Gabrielle Carteris.

Scroll down to revisit Green’s dating history through the years.