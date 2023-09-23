Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are officially engaged after three years of dating.

In an Instagram video on Friday, September 22, the couple’s 2-year-old son, Zane, along with Green, 50, and his sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox — piled their hands on top of each other one by one. Burgess, 38, put her hand into the frame last, showing off a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Burgess captioned the clips, “The latest chapter 🥹.”

The pair also confirmed the news via their “Oldish” podcast’s Instagram account, writing, “BRIAN AND SHARNA ARE ENGAGED! Listen to hear the whole story on the new episode of Old•ish at the link in our bio!! 🤍💍.”

The couple originally sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020. At the time, Burgess hinted that she had met someone special.

“It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” Burgess exclusively told Us Weekly that same month.

Burgess noted that dating during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic changed her perspective about romance, saying, “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic? I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them.”

The following month, the pair made their relationship Instagram official. Green, who also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil, later gushed about how having Burgess in his life made him “excited” for the future.

“I think she’s amazing,” Green told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now. I totally love her. That’s without any question at all.”

While celebrating their one-year anniversary in October 2021, Green thanked Burgess for “accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before” in a sweet Instagram post. That same month, Burgess got honest about how important it was to her to discuss marriage in a serious relationship.

“[Marriage] was a deal-breaker for me,” she told Us. “I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know.”

In February, the twosome confirmed Burgess’ pregnancy with a maternity photo shoot. The pair welcomed son Zane July 2022.

“We couldn’t be happier, and everybody’s extremely healthy right now, which is a blessing,” Green exclusively told Us three months later. “I always say that the easiest part is to become a mother or a father. Almost anybody can have a baby, but to be a parent — that’s the work. Getting up in the morning, making breakfast, making lunch for school, bedtime rituals and bathtime … that’s when the real work comes in.”

He continued: “[Sharna’s] amazing with that. She’s been so hands-on with him. At this point in my life, to have a partner that is as hands-on, and in love with the process as she is — even when she’s exhausted — … it’s so nice to have a partner that shares in that duty.”