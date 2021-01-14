Growing every day! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess began dating in late November, but they have already become extremely close, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“Their vacation to Hawaii has brought them closer. While they’ve become Instagram official, people don’t see how close they’ve actually become since their meeting,” the insider notes. “Those who know them can see them being together for the long haul and getting super serious.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, were first spotted together on Christmas, flying out of Los Angeles together. During their vacation in Hawaii, the duo were captured showing PDA on the beach, being playful in the water and sharing a kiss. On Monday, January 11, Burgess posted a photo of the couple kissing via Instagram with the simple caption, “Him.”

“Brian is more open to the public about their relationship while Sharna is still holding back. It’s a bit complicated for her because she doesn’t want to be in that type of limelight,” the source continues, adding that the Burn the Floor alum “doesn’t want to actively involve herself in unnecessary drama,” being especially “sensitive to the situation” since Green shares children with his estranged wife, Megan Fox.

In May, the Masked Dancer judge revealed that he and the Transformers actress, 34, had separated months earlier. Fox, who has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, filed for divorce in November. The former couple share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. He also shares 18-year-old son Kassius with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

The insider also tells Us that while the New Girl alum “can have a controlling type of personality,” Burgess “is more laid-back,” something that Green is “definitely attracted to.”

On Wednesday, January 13, Green revealed how the new relationship developed during quarantine, noting that his business manager set them up.

“I think it helps people talk a little bit more and connect a little bit more because you don’t have the physical ways of doing it,” he told KTLA of dating amid the pandemic. “You don’t have places to go and other distractions. It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really helpful. And Sharna was completely open to it, and so was I, so it’s been a good situation so far.”

Weeks before being spotted with Green, the professional dancer shared with Us that she is dating someone new who fans will recognize.

“I thought that when I met someone, I would, like, scream it from the mountain tops,” she said on December 7. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can. … [This one] feels different to all the rest of them.”