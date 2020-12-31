Round two? Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess shared the first photos of their vacation together on Wednesday, December 30, and the location of their getaway may look familiar.

“Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, captioned an Instagram selfie posing in front of the ocean. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, also shared a shot of herself looking out at the water from another location at a resort.

“First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime,” she captioned the pic on Wednesday, adding a heart emoji. “Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go.”

The pair, who were first spotted at LAX airport leaving Los Angeles on Friday, December 25, didn’t tag a location in their photos but they are at the Four Seasons Resort in Hualalai, Hawaii, Us Weekly confirms. If the getaway spot sounds familiar, that’s because it is the same resort that the Anger Management actor married estranged wife Megan Fox in 2010.

In the photo shared by Green, the pillow on the resort chair behind him matches those at the Four Seasons. Additionally, Burgess’ snap captured a very unique looking tree on the Hawaiian property.

Days after Fox, 34, was spotted with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in May, Green revealed that he and the Transformers star had split months earlier and were still friends, coparenting sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Green also shares son Kassius, 18, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said during an episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Although neither Green nor Burgess have confirmed their relationship, the Australia native revealed she is dating someone famous in an exclusive interview weeks before they were spotted together.

“I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops,” she told Us on December 7. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can. … [This one] feels different to all the rest of them.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Green and Burgess’ vacation and the Hawaiian resort.