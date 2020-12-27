Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted jetting off on vacation together on Christmas Day, just weeks after she told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new.

Photos posted by the Daily Mail on Sunday, December 27, show the pair at LAX. The outlet reports that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, were spotted dancing to holiday music as they waited in line at a café inside the airport. After grabbing some snacks, they sat side by side while waiting to board their flight.

Burgess was dressed in all black, while Green donned green camo pants, a sweater with the words “You are what you listen to” on the back, and a hat. Both wore face masks.

The ballroom dancer teased her romance during an exclusive interview with Us on December 7, revealing that she’d found a new man after going on “so many social distancing dates” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian star told Us that she was “not on the market anymore” after they were introduced by a mutual friend and shared that her love affair is “very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

She added that courting during the COVID crisis means going to the park and getting “separate blankets and sitting six feet apart” in order to get to know each other. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” the Burn the Floor star joked.

The choreographer, who was previously linked to Selling Sunset‘s Jason Oppenheim, told Us that now that she’s not single, she’s being more private about her dating life.

“I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops,” she told Us. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

While they are still in their early stages, Burgess told Us that this romance “feels different to all the rest of them.”

Green had been spotted out with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise after confirming his split from his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox, in May. Fox, who shares three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — with Green, has moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly. She filed for divorce from the Masked Singer alum last month.