Flying solo! Jason Oppenheim revealed that he is single despite being spotted with Sharna Burgess last month.

“She’s just super cool,” Oppenheim, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 19, when speaking about the dancer. “We just went to lunch a couple of times.”

The Selling Sunset star noted that the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, is “really awesome,” but there is “nothing romantic” going on between them.

“I’m not huge on dating,” he said. “Obviously COVID just doesn’t make it that easy anyway. But you know, I’ve got my little kiddos and I’ve got my Netflix account and I got a one room house and I just feel like it’s hard to beat that.”

The real estate broker noted that it will take “an impressive woman to get me out” because he would rather “be out with my friends” than on dates with random women.

That said, Oppenheim has not ruled out getting married in the future should the right person come along.

“I think because I’m very happy right now, I’m definitely not going to settle,” he said. “So it’s going to have to be, you know, I have to find a really impressive woman, I think, to get me there. But I’m so open to it, for sure. I mean, I think I’m just open to being happy.”

The TV personality explained that when he does start dating, his Netflix costars and coworkers have to approve.

“I felt like [Chrishell Stause] and Mary [Fitzgerald] and Amanza [Smith] totally have to approve of the girls I date,” he told Us, noting that he will also want to sign off on Stause’s future man after her split from Justin Hartley in November 2019.

He continued: “Whether she wants it or not, she’s getting it and I think she would expect that. [She’d know] that I would definitely — I think me and Mary would definitely — have to meet him, in terms of the guy. I mean, she always makes a good decision and she’ll be with a really solid dude.”

Netflix has yet to announced whether the reality star and his team of brokers will be back for season 4, but the Oppenheim Group founder is confident it will happen.

“Oh, I have no doubts about [it],” he told Us. “There’s a lot of stuff going on for all us.”

He also teased his brother Brett Oppenheim’s continued presence on the show after Brett left the real estate group after season 3. “He’s still around. He’s still working with us and you’ll still see him,” Jason said.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi