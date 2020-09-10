The Real Deal! Jason Oppenheim Is Showing Chrissy Teigen's Home to Clients

Reality check! Jason Oppenheim might have a hand in selling Chrissy Teigen‘s Beverly Hills home after she dissed him and his Selling Sunset team.

“@chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients,” the broker, 43, tweeted on Wednesday, September 9.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that the Cravings cookbook author, 34, and husband John Legend put their 8,500-square-foot property on the market for $23.95 million as they prepare to welcome their third child together. The duo purchased the home for just over $14 million in 2016.

Shortly before making a big real estate move of her own, Teigen binged all three seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset — and questioned whether or not the agents on the series were legit.

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said?” she tweeted in August. “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

At the time, Oppenheim took the Lip Sync Battle cohost’s jabs in stride. Jason runs the prestigious Oppenheim Group brokerage with his twin brother, Brett, and was named one of the Wall Street Journal’s top agents in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip area in 2019.

“Chrissy, thanks for watching our show!” Jason tweeted in August. “Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).”

The Netflix reality series features agents Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz, who hustle to sell high-end real estate in California. After seeing Teigen’s remarks about their show, many of the cast members felt the need to clear the air about their credentials.

“I love Chrissy Teigen,” Fitzgerald, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “[The show’s] not fake. We try to put as much of our lives out there as possible. I think sometimes things get played out of order. … Just because for viewers, they need to set it up, like, one way so it makes sense.”

Young, 32, took her response one step further by inviting Teigen to visit the brokerage in person.

“My response is I’ve had my real estate license since 2014,” she said in an August interview with KTLA. “I’ve been with the Oppenheim Group since 2015. … You can look up the proof. You can come to our office [and] visit us.”