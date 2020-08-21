Real talk. Selling Sunset stars are speaking out after Chrissy Teigen called into question their legitimacy as Los Angeles real estate agents.

Teigen tweeted about the show’s Oppenheim Group’s agents on Tuesday, August 18, claiming she’s “never seen any of these people” during her extensive time looking at L.A. real estate. “Either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked,” the pregnant model tweeted.

Maya Vander, however, had an answer as to why the Cravings author might’ve missed them in her real estate search.

“I know she was looking in West Hollywood and recently purchased a property down the street from an Oppenheim Group listing,” she told Us. “If she’s looking for a home in Miami anytime soon, she can always shoot me an email. Super excited she loves the show!”

Davina Potratz, for her part, is equally as happy to have a fan in Teigen, even if she had a few questions about the group’s L.A. business validity.

“It’s refreshing to have somebody with a platform like Chrissy Teigen acknowledge we’re real people with real lives despite being on TV,” the star told Us in a statement. “So cool to see she’s watching our show!”

Teigen was a little late to the Selling Sunset viewing party, which follows twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s agency and employees, but she’s now on board.

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said?” she tweeted on Tuesday.

The pregnant mother of two noted that after living in L.A. herself she’s used to the different personalities that have popped up on the reality show. “I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that,” the Chrissy’s Court star added. “You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke.”

The Netflix series debuted in 2019 and is in its third season. It stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Vander and Potratz.

