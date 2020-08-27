Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Style Ahead of Loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were expecting their third child together, but on Wednesday, September 30, they shared that they lost the baby a month after announcing the pregnancy.

On Thursday, August 13, the 34-year-old showed off her baby bump in Legend’s “Wild” music video. Following this big reveal, the Cravings cookbook author has been dressing up her pregnant belly in all kinds of super stylish ways. In fact, just hours after the video dropped, she took to her Instagram Story to show off her growing stomach in high-waisted black leggings and a sharp blazer with gold buttons.

Another standout look was a sexy one-piece swimsuit she wore in an Instagram Story on Saturday, August 15. The fashionable number featured all kinds of cutouts for a head-turning look that perfectly displayed her bump.

After struggling with fertility for years, the third pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She discovered she was expecting on June 19, a.k.a the release date of Legend’s latest album, Bigger Love. This was during her breast reduction surgery, which made her nervous. Then again, just getting pregnant from natural conception was also worrying to her.

“Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway,” she wrote during a series of tweets on Friday, August 14. “So the odds just felt … bad.”

She continued, “Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe,” she explained, referring to her first two children, Luna and Miles. “IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could.”

In an Instagram post on September 30, Teigen shared that she and her husband were in “deep pain” after losing the child to complications. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the caption read. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Tons of A-listers rallied around the couple, showing their support, from Kim Kardashian to Ellen Degeneres to Drew Barrymore.

To see how Teigen dressed up her third baby bump, keep scrolling.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)