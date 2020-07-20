Chrissy Teigen Shares Pic of Breast Implant Removal Surgery and Scars

Chrissy Teigen revealed her scars from her breast implant removal surgery in a video because “nobody believes” she had the procedure.

“A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because nobody believes it,” the supermodel, 34, said in an Instagram Story video on Sunday, July 19, as she lifted up her yellow bikini top to reveal vertical scars under her nipples. “These are the scars.”

She also posted a photo from her actual procedure, writing, “Trust me lol,” on the pic.

The Bring the Funny judge revealed at the end of May that she was having surgery to remove the implants after having them for more than a decade.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote in an Instagram post on May 26, adding that she’d “like to be able to zip a dress in my size” and “lay on my belly with pure comfort.”

Earlier this year Teigen said in an interview with Glamour UK that her perspective on her artificially inflated boobs changed after she had her two children — Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 — with husband John Legend.

“You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she said.

After the procedure, Teigen shared a sweet note that Luna gave her that read, “Have fun punc[h]ing your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies.”

The Lip Sync Battle host also shared a photo of a custom cake celebrating her surgery — it featured a pair on breasts and a tombstone with the inscription “RIP 2006-2020.”

The “All of Me” singer and the couple’s kids assisted Teigen in her recovery, with Legend telling O, The Oprah Magazine last month that the kids “have been trying to help and not sit on her too much.”

Their TLC must have worked, because the Cravings author was soon up and about and showed off a nasty case of sunburn while posing topless on July 4. “Before you ask, I did!!!” she said of using sunscreen.