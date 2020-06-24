Chipping in! John Legend revealed in a new interview that his children have been doing their part to help Chrissy Teigen as she recovers from her breast implant removal surgery.

“We’ve had a lot going on in the house,” the “Bigger Love” singer, 41, told O, The Oprah Magazine on Monday, June 22. “[Chrissy] is recovering, she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she’s told everyone about. … It takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit. So I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible.”

Legend explained that the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles, “have been trying to help and not sit on her too much.” He noted that the model, 34, is “still a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative.”

Teigen announced via Instagram on May 26 that she was “getting [her] boobs out” after having implants for 10 years.

“I’m just over it,” she told fans at the time. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

The Cravings cookbook author updated her social media followers on June 11 when she tweeted that the “surgery went great.” She also shared a photo of a handwritten note from Luna that read, “Have fun punc[h]ing your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies.”

Teigen and Legend met on the set of his 2007 “Stereo” music video and got engaged four years later. They tied the knot in Italy in September 2013 and welcomed Luna and Miles in April 2016 and May 2018, respectively.

“It’s great to have a loving family,” the EGOT winner gushed to O on Monday. “My kids, they brighten my life every day. They make me laugh, they make me smile, they make me proud to be a dad. And of course, my wife makes me laugh a lot too. She’s very funny and keeps things exciting around the house. So I feel very fortunate. Music is great, my family is great, and I get to do what I love to do, which is a blessing.”