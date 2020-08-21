Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend List $23.95 Million Home

Room for one more? Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are selling their Beverly Hills mansion as they prepare to welcome their third child together.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the couple listed the 8,500-square-foot property for $23.95 million after they discovered Teigen’s pregnancy. The Cravings author, 34, and Legend, 41, purchased the home for $14.1 million in 2016.

The house — which is listed by realtor Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman — boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The parlor includes 33-foot ceilings and a sculptural staircase while the living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, cerused oak floors, steel-rolled walls and mandala-patterned ceilings from Thailand.

The master bedroom has a “glam room,” brass and concrete fireplace, newly designed closets and a balcony. The luxury extends into the backyard, which features canyon views, a wood-burning oven, a chef’s grill and a heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi.

Us Weekly confirmed on August 13 that Teigen is expecting baby No. 3. She and Legend are already the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Hours earlier, the Chrissy’s Court star debuted her baby bump in her husband’s “Wild” music video.

One day later, Teigen shared that she didn’t know she was pregnant when she underwent breast implantation removal surgery in June.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery,” the former Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote via Twitter. “It said negative. It was not negative. A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

Teigen added that she is “very worried” about her pregnancy because she previously conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization.

“Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote. “IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could.”

Legend spoke about his wife’s pregnancy for the first time during his appearance on the Today show on August 14. “It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say,” the “All of Me” singer said. “But we’re very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well-wishes we’ve gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.”