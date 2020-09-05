Jason Oppenheim shared whether Selling Sunset fans can expect the Netflix series to serve up more beautiful homes with a side of drama in a possible season 4.

The real estate broker, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, September 4, that a new season could be in the works in the future.

“I have no doubt we will be doing many more seasons with Netflix,” he said of the show, which unexpectedly wrapped production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oppenheim also hinted at Maya Vander‘s possible return to the show. The real estate agent, 32, has permanently relocated from California to Florida amid the pandemic. However, the attorney shared that the Oppenheim Group might start a branch in Miami.

“I mean, there’s nobody better for it,” he said of Vander. “The woman, I trust her. She’s been at this brokerage since it opened. She’s really experienced and, again, I have a lot of trust and respect for her, so she’d be the woman for it.”

Christine Quinn claimed in August on the “Too Tired to Be Crazy With Violet Benson” podcast that her Selling Sunset costar had left the brokerage. However, Vander set the record straight in an interview with Us Weekly later that month.

“I just heard that Christine said that I’m leaving the Oppenheim Group. So, I want to clarify something, it’s not true,” Vander said at the time. “I am with the Oppenheim Group. I’m actually working with a couple of pretty good, serious clients and I might have to fly to L.A. [soon]. Hopefully, COVID slows down a little bit so I’ll feel safe to fly and do a couple of showings.”

Selling Sunset follows the employees of the Oppenheim Group, headed by Jason and his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, who has since left the brokerage. As the real estate agents hustle to sell houses, they also face off against each other in their personal lives. In particular, fans have taken issue with Davina Potratz, who they dubbed a “villain” on the show.

Jason defended Potratz calling her “simply misunderstood” and praised her work ethic.

“She is a consummate professional,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I think that she has an honesty about her that I think can be misconstrued and I think that, you know, perhaps misinterpreted. I would certainly say she’s a good woman, for sure. There’s nobody at this brokerage that I wouldn’t say that about.”