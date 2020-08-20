Wait, what? In the season 3 finale of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause seemingly stormed out of Christine Quinn‘s wedding reception after getting upset with everyone talking about her split from Justin Hartley.

However, that’s not exactly what happened, according to 31-year-old Quinn.

“Chrishell was at my wedding. She didn’t walk out. I didn’t see her walk out,” she said during the Thursday, August 20, episode of the “Too Tired To Be Crazy” podcast. “She was there the whole night — unless she walked out and came right back. She was there ’til the end.”

Quinn, who has been at odds with the former All My Children actress, 31, since season 1 of Selling Sunset, noted that she didn’t even hear about the disagreement until the day after her wedding.

On Tuesday, August 18, the Days of Our Lives alum reacted to Quinn’s recent comments, posting a quote via her Instagram Story that shows Quinn saying that Stause had “victim mentality.” The actress then wrote, “I am a victor of many things and thriving. I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense.”

In a recent interview with Brandi Glanville, Quinn claimed that the show’s producers were to blame about the feud with her costar.

“From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind. They wanted us to clash obviously,” she said on the Friday, August 14, episode of the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast. “At first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and then the story lines came into play.”

After the blowout fight between the colleagues, which aired during the season 1 finale, Stause blocked her, according to Quinn.

“I’m sorry if I came across too harsh in my delivery. I never apologize for my words because my words are how I feel and they’re always accurate,” the Texas native explained. “But I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really sorry if my delivery was way too strong. I was wasted, I was so sorry.’ I knew it was a season finale and the producers were like, ‘Give it, give it. It’s the season finale.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll give it, I don’t care. We need to get picked up.’ Honestly, I don’t know if we would have gotten picked up if it wasn’t for me acting like a drunk s–t show.”

Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.