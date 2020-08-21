After questioning the legitimacy of the cast of Selling Sunset, Chrissy Teigen is (jokingly) ready to try her hand at real estate.

“Hello, it’s me, Chrisette from Selling Sunset,” the 34-year-old pregnant cookbook author quipped on Thursday, August 20, via Instagram Stories. In the video, Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in an orange two-piece outfit. She completed her look with a pink mask.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 18, after she tuned in to the Netflix reality show.

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said?” Teigen tweeted. “Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice. Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke.”

She added: “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Several Oppenheim Group agents, including Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz, have subsequently shut down Teigen’s suggestion that they don’t actually work in real estate.

“We are a boutique agency,” Young, 32, told Access Hollywood on Wednesday, August 19. “But she has seen the show. She obviously has heard of us at this point so, I don’t know where she’s being hiding under a rock. We all are very active real estate agents and we are very, very busy at the moment.”

Stause, 39, took the opportunity to reveal she landed a new listing. “Staging starts tomorrow, hits the market Monday. I’m really a real realtor — LOL!” she quipped via Instagram Stories.

Vander, meanwhile, told Us in a statement that she would be down to sell Teigen a property.

“I’ve been flying back and forth to Miami a lot lately, and the times I’ve been in L.A. I’ve been working on a listing in The Valley,” Vander said. “I know she was looking in West Hollywood and recently purchased a property down the street from an Oppenheim Group listing. If she’s looking for a home in Miami anytime soon, she can always shoot me an email. Super excited she loves the show!”

Potratz, for her part, was just happy Teigen is tuning in. “It’s refreshing to have somebody with a platform like Chrissy Teigen acknowledge we’re real people with real lives despite being on TV,” she told Us. “So cool to see she’s watching our show!”

While Selling Sunset has yet to officially be renewed for season 4, Stause teased that the cast got “good news” earlier this month. Teigen and husband John Legend, meanwhile, could take the cast up on their offer to prove their legitimacy — the couple recently listed their $23.95 million Beverly Hills mansion as they gear up to welcome baby No. 3.