Christine Quinn Reacts to Chrishell Joining DWTS After Calling Her a Victim

Mending the feud? It seems like it! Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause have been at odds ever since Stause, 39, joined The Oppenheim Group during season 1 of Selling Sunset, but Quinn is still showing her support.

When a fan tweeted at Quinn, 31, asking for her reaction to the Wednesday, September 2, announcement that Stause joined Dancing With the Stars, the realtor was quick to share her thoughts.

“I’m happy for her! Sounds fun,” Quinn tweeted. When a follower asked if she’d go on the show, she responded, “That would be fun! Maybe in a few years!”

The Texas native has had an up and down friendship with Stause through the years and the pair recently began feuding again while promoting season 3. Last month, Quinn called out the former All My Children star, claiming that she overreacted to the cast’s comments about her split from Justin Hartley.

“I think what she was honestly mad about was the fact that, you know, she’s trying to have this portrayal of Justin Hartley being such a bad guy and just walking out on her,” Quinn said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on August 18. “But, you know, I don’t know. I mean … I’ve met him and he was nice to me, and that’s what the interviewer asked me and that’s what I was going off of. … Maybe, she got mad that I was saying he’s a nice guy.”

The reality star added of Stause: “She kind of has — and always has had — this, like, victim mentality. She’s always the victim of something. And I don’t know why she feels that way. I wish she didn’t.”

The Days of Our Lives alum quickly responded, sharing her reaction via her Instagram Story after Quinn’s interview. “I am a victor of many things and thriving,” the Kentucky native said. “I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense.”

As for why she joined the ABC competition series, Stause told Entertainment Tonight she’s ready to move forward. “Listen, I’ve already fallen flat on my face in front of America already, so I really got that out of the way. I don’t have anything else to lose, so it’s only going up from here,” she said following the announcement. “I’m hoping this will be a new chapter, something positive. … So much has been said that there’s nothing else I want to say about [the divorce], and I think that’s a really good place to be. I want to be in a place where everybody just moves on. I’m excited to move past that chapter and onto the next.”

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars debuts on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.