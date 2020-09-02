It can’t get any worse! That’s the mindset Chrishell Stause has going into season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

“It has been a crazy journey and I would have never imagined this is where I would end up,” the real estate agent, 39, told Entertainment Tonight following the cast reveal on Wednesday, April 2. “Listen, I’ve already fallen flat on my face in front of America already, so I really got that out of the way. I don’t have anything else to lose, so it’s only going up from here!”

In November, Justin Hartley filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star after two years of marriage, shocking Stause. Both her reaction and her overall healing process were front and center in season 3 of the Netflix reality show, which dropped in August.

“I’m hoping this will be a new chapter, something positive,” Stause, who also lost both of her parents to lung cancer in the last two years, continued. “An experience I can kinda throw myself into and just kind of learn a new skill and have fun at the same time. I have no dance experience, so it’s going to at least be a laugh for all of us.”

The All My Children alum added that with everything that’s happened — and everything she revealed about the divorce during Selling Sunset — she hopes to “change the narrative” while competing on the ABC competition series.

“So much has been said that there’s nothing else I want to say about [the divorce], and I think that’s a really good place to be,” the actress shared. “I want to be in a place where everybody just moves on. I’m excited to move past that chapter and onto the next.”

In the final moments of Selling Sunset‘s third season, the former Days of Our Lives actress also took a more hopeful tone, admitting that everything happens for a reason.

“I had a plan, and then I met him,” Stause said on the finale. “I loved him so much so I changed my plan for him. So it just makes me think that maybe there is a bigger plan for me. … There are two sides to every story, and maybe it’s time that I start writing a new one.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.